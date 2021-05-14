Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €225.00 by Morgan Stanley

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €219.08 ($257.74).

ALV stock opened at €215.20 ($253.18) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €216.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €200.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

