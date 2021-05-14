Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page Sells 3,998 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,261.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,261.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,966.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

