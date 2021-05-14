Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,261.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,261.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

