Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,238.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,954.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.