Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,261.97 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,261.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,966.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.