Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $19.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALPN opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

