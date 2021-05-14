Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $19.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th.
In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ALPN opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $16.37.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.
