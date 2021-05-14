Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to announce sales of $6.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $25.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $27.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.14 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $39.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINE. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

