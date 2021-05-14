Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:ALTG traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 373,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,616. The firm has a market cap of $450.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.