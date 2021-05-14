Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATUSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

ATUSF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

