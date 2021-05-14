Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

