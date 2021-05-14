Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76.
About Alvopetro Energy
