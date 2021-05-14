Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,175.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,161.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,285.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,442,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,463,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,382,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

