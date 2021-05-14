Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Sells $2,412,672.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amcor stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

