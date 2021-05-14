Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Amdocs has raised its dividend by 48.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.62 on Friday. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

