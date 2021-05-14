Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.140-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.710-4.840 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. 9,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

