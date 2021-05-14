Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $21.65 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.39 million, a P/E ratio of 360.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

