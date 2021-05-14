American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Cut by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 19.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 44.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

