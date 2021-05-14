American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

