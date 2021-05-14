American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APEI. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

APEI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $480.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $11,580,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Public Education by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

