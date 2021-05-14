American States Water Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American States Water in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE AWR opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

