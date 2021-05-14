American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. American Well has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.