American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. American Well has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Get American Well alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.