Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Insider Purchases $34,020.00 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) insider Samuel Lyon acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at $292,061.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,095. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

