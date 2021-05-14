AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMSSY. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

