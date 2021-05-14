Analysts Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,213,978 shares during the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.