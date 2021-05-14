Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.01 billion and the highest is $7.11 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $26.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $27.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $38.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. 20,051,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,257,650. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,523. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $6,942,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 138.0% during the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 112,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

