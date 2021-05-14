Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. SAP posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $236,997,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,840,000 after buying an additional 173,150 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

