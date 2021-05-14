Analysts Issue Forecasts for AudioEye, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AudioEye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AEYE opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Creative Planning bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in AudioEye by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

