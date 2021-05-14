Analysts Offer Predictions for AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.68.

AHCO stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -435.09. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

