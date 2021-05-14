Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

