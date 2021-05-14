Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $79.80

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,455,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,468. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. 742,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.