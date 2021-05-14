Analysts Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target at $6.60

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DURECT by 5.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DURECT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 22.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,946. The firm has a market cap of $391.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

