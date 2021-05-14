Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Target Price at C$9.85

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday.

FRU traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.09. The company had a trading volume of 587,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,887. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.19 and a 52 week high of C$9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -175.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

