Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $13.80

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 169.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

