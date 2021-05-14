Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target at $42.17

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,735. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.65.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

