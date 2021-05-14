Analysts Set SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Price Target at €17.05

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.72 ($20.84).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

ETR:SFQ traded down €0.63 ($0.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €13.31 ($15.66). 185,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $604.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €4.60 ($5.41) and a 52-week high of €14.49 ($17.05). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.51.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.