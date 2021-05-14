Analysts Set SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target at $27.75

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

SCYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $7.11. 210,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,356. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($2.80). Equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $5,240,000. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 219,623 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

