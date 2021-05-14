Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KeyCorp (KEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) recently:

5/13/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – KeyCorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected reserve releases, higher revenues and mounting costs. Its inorganic growth initiatives and focus on improving fee income are likely to continue supporting financials. Further, decent growth in deposit balance and rise in demand for loans are expected to continue supporting the top line in the quarters ahead. While pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates and increasing expenses remain concerns, the company’s efficient capital deployment activities indicate solid balance sheet and liquidity positions. Given its earnings strength, KeyCorp will be able to continue meeting debt obligations, even if the economic situation worsens.”

5/3/2021 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/29/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

4/21/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 169,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

