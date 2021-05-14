Analyzing Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Silicon Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 12.93 $29.52 million $0.40 162.78 Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 6.59 $19.26 million $2.15 57.39

Daqo New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silicon Laboratories. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49% Silicon Laboratories 1.54% 7.34% 4.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Daqo New Energy and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Silicon Laboratories 0 5 6 0 2.55

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus price target of $89.22, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $167.10, indicating a potential upside of 35.44%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company offers ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

