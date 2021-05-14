Analyzing RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RealNetworks and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RealNetworks presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.32%. Given RealNetworks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares RealNetworks and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -13.49% -49.92% -12.36% Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of RealNetworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of RealNetworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealNetworks and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $172.11 million 0.53 -$20.00 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 6.01 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Recruiter.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealNetworks.

Volatility and Risk

RealNetworks has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealNetworks beats Recruiter.com Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its codec technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include intercarrier messaging services; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages; business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers; RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform that offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; and SAFR, a computer vision platform. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. RealNetworks, Inc. provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels, including social media; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. It offers its software and services to consumers, mobile carriers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides online advertising, including sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

