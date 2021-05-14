Analyzing Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 5.49% 15.12% 2.41% BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Teradata and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.90 billion 2.29 -$20.00 million $0.59 67.15 BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teradata.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teradata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teradata and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 3 5 0 2.30 BigCommerce 2 10 6 0 2.22

Teradata presently has a consensus price target of $38.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.51%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.19%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Teradata.

Summary

Teradata beats BigCommerce on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services. The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation. It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

