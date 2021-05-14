Analyzing UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) & Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Recruit 5.72% 15.40% 7.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Recruit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.26 $92.83 million $0.48 24.23 Recruit $22.12 billion 3.42 $1.65 billion $1.12 40.45

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare. UDG Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UDG Healthcare and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 0 3 2 0 2.40 Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Recruit beats UDG Healthcare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services. This segment supports healthcare professionals and patients at various stages of the product life cycle; and provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information, and event management services to approximately 300 healthcare companies. The Sharp segment provides contract and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; serialization solutions; and clinical IRT services. The company was formerly known as United Drug plc and changed its name to UDG Healthcare plc in August 2013. UDG Healthcare plc was founded in 1948 and is heaquartered in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site. It also operates Suumo, an online platform and print media, which provides information related to home purchases, sales, rentals, and renovation services; Zexy, a magazine and online platform providing information to organize customized wedding events; Study Sapuri Shinro, an online platform and print media, which provides higher education and career information primarily for high school students; Study Sapuri, an online learning support platform for students and adults; and Car Sensor that provides information on pre-owned automobiles for potential buyers. In addition, the company operates Jalan, a site offering travel information and accommodation booking for travel; Hot Pepper Gourmet, an online booking site information about restaurants and discount coupons, as well as online reservations and a scheduling function for invited guests; Hot Pepper Beauty, a domestic search and booking site for hair, relaxation, and beauty salons; AirRegi and AirPAY provides support services to dining and beauty enterprise clients; Rikunabi, a job information site for soon-to-be graduates; Rikunabi Next, a job portal site for people looking to change jobs; Recruit Agent, an employment agency staffed with career advisors; and Townwork, a magazine that provides information on job openings to part-time job seekers. Further, it offers clerical and IT staffing agency; light industrial staffing; human capital outsourcing; IT and digital recruitment services specializing in contracting and permanent recruitment; and human resources services, products, and technologies to organizations and individuals. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

