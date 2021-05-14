Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Position Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,975,796.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

