Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 8,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.