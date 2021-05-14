Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANDHF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.35.

ANDHF stock remained flat at $$30.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

