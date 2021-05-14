ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $317.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.91. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

