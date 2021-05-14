Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AM. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 23,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,071. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

