Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANFGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318. Antofagasta has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

