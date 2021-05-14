Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANFGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318. Antofagasta has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
