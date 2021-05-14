AppCoins (APPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $797,928.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $42.99 million and $797,928.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00092500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.52 or 0.01198193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00113425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00064072 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,276,303 coins and its circulating supply is 245,276,302 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

