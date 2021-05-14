Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Appian has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.89 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.62.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

