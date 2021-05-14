Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 430,766 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $705,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

